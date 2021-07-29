Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRAU. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of RXRAU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

