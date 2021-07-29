200,624 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSE WFG opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

