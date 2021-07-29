CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,407 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $7,388,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 815,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 286,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 43,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

