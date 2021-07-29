Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $283,000 in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 78.8% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 315,346 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

OTCMKTS:DDMXU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

