Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.51 Million in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

PRLB stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

