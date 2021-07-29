Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,428,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFDRU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

