Oppenheimer Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $500.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $431.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.26. Generac has a 1 year low of $135.88 and a 1 year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

