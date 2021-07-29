FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million.
Shares of TCW stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$2.76. The company has a market cap of C$683.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.56.
About Trican Well Service
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
