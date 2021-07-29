Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.83.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.85. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

