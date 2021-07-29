International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.14

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 182.43 ($2.38), with a volume of 16521223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.92 ($2.38).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company has a market capitalization of £9.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

