Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EHC. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.71.

EHC stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $249,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

