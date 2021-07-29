Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $35.00 at Cowen

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

