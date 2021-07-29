Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $790.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $780.00 to $790.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $635.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $631.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.