Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after buying an additional 711,500 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 269,914 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

