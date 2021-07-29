Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3,472.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,144 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,306,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 638.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 93,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,939 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Sirius XM by 187.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 785,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 512,063 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 16.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,092,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

