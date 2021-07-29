Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 302.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Textron worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

TXT stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

