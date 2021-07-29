7,617 Shares in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.25% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

HLAL stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

