Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,660 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $609.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.48.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

