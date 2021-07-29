Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.17% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 124,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42.

