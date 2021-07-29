Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPXE. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $491,000.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25.

