TheStreet Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.42.

BSX opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 454.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

