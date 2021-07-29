Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $200.35 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.20 and a 1 year high of $207.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.54.

