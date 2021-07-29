Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $136.10 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

