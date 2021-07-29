Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 31,235 Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition by 85.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period.

SVACU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

