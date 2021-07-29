Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 400.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.