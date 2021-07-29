Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

PING opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

