Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,100 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

