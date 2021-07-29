Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RE opened at $243.40 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

