Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of JD opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

