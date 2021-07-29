Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

