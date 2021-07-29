Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NiSource were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NiSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE NI opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

