Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comerica were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Comerica by 1,863.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Comerica by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Comerica by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

