Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,434,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

PALL stock opened at $244.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.