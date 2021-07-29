Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

