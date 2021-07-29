Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $121.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.