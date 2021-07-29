Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

ENPH stock opened at $181.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

