Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.900 EPS.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $148.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.14.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

