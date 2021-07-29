Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $161.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

