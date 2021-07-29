Piper Sandler Comments on Arrow Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.