Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The RealReal, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The RealReal in a report released on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,191. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.