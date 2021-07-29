Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AXT, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AXT in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AXT stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AXT by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $182,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668 in the last three months. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.