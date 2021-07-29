Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Plans None Dividend of $0.31

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

