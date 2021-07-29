Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.12 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

