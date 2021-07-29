Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

