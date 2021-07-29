Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 230.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,876 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

PTEN opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

