Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,233 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Truist cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.