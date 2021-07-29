Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $5,853,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 703,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.