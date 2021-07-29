Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Golar LNG worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLNG opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

