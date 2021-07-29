AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.