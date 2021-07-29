Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 84,838 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 84,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.